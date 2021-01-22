On January 22, 2021, emPawa and Banku Music artist, Namenj released 'Fatana' his first single and first video of 2020.

It's his first single since 'Rai Na,' which was released in 2020. The song is crafted around a girl named Fatima, whom Namenj's character hopes to marry. To him, she is a godsend love.

At the start of 2021, Pulse Nigeria named Namenj on a list of Nigerian artists to watch in 2021. He signed to Mr. Eazi's company in 2020 and has gone on to gain some heat. 2021 looks poised for him.

You can watch the video below;