Fans have watched Korede grow from the early days at Mavin. Since his rebrand and progression that took place last year with the release of his EP titled “Table for Two” which fans saw the transition from a baby faced child star to a matured bad boy stereotype that we saw, with his new visual identity that was unveiled last year.

His lyrics and sound also evolved in a way that fans never expected and have since been on their toes to what he would do next. Indeed, he doesn't disappoint as he delivers a beautiful tune on the matters of the heart.

The record; ‘Real Man’ which was produced by Ozedikus, teases the refreshing new side of Korede as he starts off by slowly serenading his woman with rich lyrics mixed with Slangs and fully blows to a steamy Afro Beat affair which is sure to have people slowly moving their body to the sound in a trance of beautiful lyrics and genre-bridging sounds.

“She’s got no more talking stage left in her. She desires a real man who knows how to treat a woman right” says Korede.

With “Real Man”, Korede hopes to journey listeners to a refreshing new sound whilst showcasing his maturity, beautiful lyrics and vocals, showcasing his transition to a man who can talk and relate on matters of the heart.

