On January 21, 2021, MAVIN founder and supreme, Don Jazzy took to his social media pages and announced the signing of his label's latest signee, Ayra Starr.

One day later, she releases a new video for her latest single, 'Away.' It is an R&B record which sees Starr embody a woman who rejects a problematic relationship for the sake of her sanity. With passion she sings, “Leave me be…” before she wishes the man “Away, away, away…”

A video for the song is directed by Kewa Oni.

This would be MAVIN Records first major signee in two years. The last artist to be unveiled by the label was Crayon. As they did with Rema and Crayon, Ayra Starr has also released her debut EP shortly after getting unveiled.

You can watch the video below;