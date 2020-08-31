Victony is an 18-year-old Engineering undergraduate at Imo State University. As a much younger Gen Zer, his style is more rounded to reflect his musical inspirations. With a background as a rapper, he has the technique and delivery of an MC/Trapper, the vocal manipulations of a Cloud Rap/Emo act and the sweet 'lamba' of an Afro-pop act.

Stylistically, he sounds like a bridge between Rema, Alpha P, Ryan Omo and Omah Lay's soprano. His six-track EP, Saturn is a showcase of his range and versatility across different styles and genres.

On 'More,' he showed his vocal ability with the ambient a capella that launches the song before breaking into a love-themed mature Afro-pop beauty that became this writer's favourite song of the week. 'Space and Time' is a Cloud Rap/Emo-based track that is reminiscent of acts like Rema, XXXTentacion, Lil Peep and more.

Its texture feels like the teenage musings of a young man frustrated by the weight of love and emotions, so he says goodbye and hugs solitude. Shout-out to Alpha Ojini for his work as Sound Engineer on this project. The interestingly titled, '87' also follows suit with a similar flex of Trap-based Emo versatility.

'Maria' is an Afro-pop record that is dedicated to the beauty of a woman of the same name in the thick of sensuality.

Interestingly, he also says delivers parts of the song in Spanish. This songwriting is so riddled with lamba yet so astute and picture-esque. Falz comes in and delivers a more mature, less dreamy verse which provides balance and detail to the song. 'Fasta' follows suit on Afro-House as Victony discusses sex.

'Jo Riddim' feels like an impressive project closer. Welcome, Victony.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.0- Champion