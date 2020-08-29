Popularly known as 'The Outlaw King,' Victony releases his debut project 'Saturn.'

On the EP, Victony explores different genres across 6 tracks. Experimenting across genres and sounds, the 18-year-old delivers greatly on this project with lead tracks like, 'Maria' which features Falz and 'Jo Riddim.' The project is released in collaboration with MainlandBlock Party.

Victony is Engineering undergraduate of Imo State University. He is also a trippy vocalist with a smooth Emo/Cloud Rap and Afro-pop delivery. He carefully weaves fine vocals, soothing riffs and Africa’s soul into his music, creating vibes that are ear-friendly with amazing replay value.

He started his music journey in 2017 with a vision to be a rapper and eventually found a balance in the gift of his dynamic artistry, in drifting in between Soul, Trap, Rap & Afro Pop.

You can play the EP HERE.