Victony & Tempoe drops colorful visuals for hit single 'Soweto'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising sensation Victony and ace Producer Tempoe has released the music video for their hit single 'Soweto' which is one of the singles off Victony's EP 'Outlaw'.

Victony & Tempoe - 'Soweto'

Artist: Victony & Tempoe

Song Title: Soweto

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: October 22nd, 2022

Video Director: Jyde Ajala

Length: 2 minutes 37 seconds

Label: The Plug

Details/Takeaway: The outdoor video shot in a colorful neighborhood with natural scenery brings together multiple extras that creates an ambience of a Soweto neighborhood.

The colorfully dressed cast of men and women combines with dancers to create a beautiful backdrop against which Victony paints a picture that captures 'Soweto's' smooth melody.

