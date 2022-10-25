Artist: Victony & Tempoe
Victony & Tempoe drops colorful visuals for hit single 'Soweto'
Fast-rising sensation Victony and ace Producer Tempoe has released the music video for their hit single 'Soweto' which is one of the singles off Victony's EP 'Outlaw'.
Read Also
Song Title: Soweto
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 22nd, 2022
Video Director: Jyde Ajala
Length: 2 minutes 37 seconds
Label: The Plug
Details/Takeaway: The outdoor video shot in a colorful neighborhood with natural scenery brings together multiple extras that creates an ambience of a Soweto neighborhood.
The colorfully dressed cast of men and women combines with dancers to create a beautiful backdrop against which Victony paints a picture that captures 'Soweto's' smooth melody.
