ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Vector gets his groove on with new single 'Gbedu'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-award-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter Vector returns with a new single titled 'Gbedu.'

Vector gets his groove on with new single 'Gbedu'
Vector gets his groove on with new single 'Gbedu'

Recommended articles

Vector is the foremost Hip Hop stars in Nigeria with four studio albums, four mixtapes, and two EPs under his belt. His ability has earned him the position of a creative director and class master for Hennessy VS Class Nigeria since 2016.

The rapper whose album 'TESLIM' was ranked among the Best Hip Hop albums of 2022 also recently launched Lafiaji Radio, a podcast channel available on CoolFM and YouTube. Through this platform, he challenges societal norms, sparks conversations about African history and practices, and ignites a reawakening of the African psyche.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listeners can enjoy his latest single 'Gbedu' which is a call to have fun and live in the moment as the challenges of life never ends.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tacha slams protesters for hijacking Mohbad's candlelight service

Tacha slams protesters for hijacking Mohbad's candlelight service

Victor AD spreads message of hope on new single 'MIDF'

Victor AD spreads message of hope on new single 'MIDF'

Vector gets his groove on with new single 'Gbedu'

Vector gets his groove on with new single 'Gbedu'

Mercy angrily shuts Ilebaye up on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy angrily shuts Ilebaye up on 'BBNaija All Stars'

On the Dance floor & Deck: DJ Tema takes us on a journey of Amapiano, Afrobeats, Afro house

On the Dance floor & Deck: DJ Tema takes us on a journey of Amapiano, Afrobeats, Afro house

Burna Boy's South Africa concert has been cancelled, here’s why

Burna Boy's South Africa concert has been cancelled, here’s why

4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for wrongfully detaining their kids in the US

Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for wrongfully detaining their kids in the US

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song (VIDEO)

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song [VIDEO]

Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

American rappers Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

Goya Menor pens open letter to the Nigerian music industry

#JusticeforMohbad: Goya Menor pens open letter to the Nigerian music industry