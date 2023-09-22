Vector gets his groove on with new single 'Gbedu'

Vector is the foremost Hip Hop stars in Nigeria with four studio albums, four mixtapes, and two EPs under his belt. His ability has earned him the position of a creative director and class master for Hennessy VS Class Nigeria since 2016.

The rapper whose album 'TESLIM' was ranked among the Best Hip Hop albums of 2022 also recently launched Lafiaji Radio, a podcast channel available on CoolFM and YouTube. Through this platform, he challenges societal norms, sparks conversations about African history and practices, and ignites a reawakening of the African psyche.

