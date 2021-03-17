Vclef is one of the most consistent artiste to look out for this year and recently his consistency and extraordinary style just secured him and his label mates a strong recognition in the international market with the release of his recent hit single titled "DOWN".

The song which is produced by one of the most talented and creative producer Nigeria has ever seen "Foreign Groove" a.k.a international flakes also has vocals from "Bleszedbwoy" who spiced the sweet melodies and wonderfully composed Vclef sound with a great rap verse.

Down is currently gaining massive streams on digital platforms, currently one of the most played song on Nigerian radios with massive airplay's daily and recently it got it's international recognition by gaining airplays in the U.K, U.S, South Africa and canada.

Down is the jam of the year and if you're looking for your next rated for this year, the name is Vclef.

Stream down and don't hesitate to drop your comments. For bookings and all other enquiries contact his label management "Adschieve" via adschieve@gmail.com or follow him.on social media @VclefgramO2.

Stream link: https://ffm.to/downbyvclef

*This is a featured post.