UC Dray releases new single featuring Jeriq titled 'Third Floor'

#FeaturebByUCDray: Uchechukwu Ihejiene(born 17 May 1997), known professionally as UC Dray, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

UC Dray grew up accustomed to music from Phil Collins, Fela, Michael Jackson, Sean Paul, Eve, Craig David, Destiny's Child, 2pac, Chris Brown and a host of others.

Often describing himself as the leader of The Ravens, a growing fan base that will soon metamorphose into a global movement, Dray's sound is quite distinctive, fusing elements from R&B, Jazz, House, and Afrobeats.

Interestingly, UC Dray kick started his music career in 2018 as an underground artiste, dishing out singles like "Black Shuga" (2018) "Agatha" (2020),”Agbada”(2021) and a host of others released under the record label imprint, ML Entertainment.

The collaborator on this song Ijere Josemaria Chinonso olemevoro, professionally known as Lupo is a Nigerian singer and songwriter born in Enugu ,the south eastern part of the country.

Born on March 30th,1999, Lupo attended St Teresa’s College Nsukka, Enugu before gaining admission into the University of Nigeria Nsukka to study Theatre Arts.

Lupo kick started his music career while in secondary school,he has been inspired by the works of Wizkid,Olamide,Burna Boy,Mo Hits,Fireboy, Mayorkun and Omah Lay.

He describes his sound as a fusion of Afrobeats,Hip-Hop & RnB.

On September 30th,2022 Lupo released his first global single “Third Floor “ featuring generic igbo rapper Jeriq under the record label ML Entertainment.

