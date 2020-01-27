The 62nd Grammys award was held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the United States of America and as expected a lot of Nigerians were hopeful that Burna Boy would emerge victoriously.

That, however, didn't happen as the African Giant music star who got nominated for the Best World Music Album category alongside Altin Gün for Gece, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley for What Heat, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet for Fanm D'Ayiti, and Angelique Kidjo for Celia, lost to Angelique Kidjo.

Since the news broke, the reaction on Twitter has been diverse. With a lot of people disappointed over his loss while for some they weren't surprised that he lost to Kidjo who was perceived as the favourite. A number of people were of the opinion that Angelique Kidjo's victory was a win for the entire Africa.

Here is how Twitter is reacting to Angelique Kidjo's victory over Burna Boy at the Grammys.