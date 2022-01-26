Triller and Boomplay: Rocking Africa together

The new partnership will see custom-curated playlists being shared and amplified on both platforms, taking the rhythm and beat of African music to an even greater audience.

Launched in 2015 in Nigeria, Boomplay is rated the top African music streaming app and has been downloaded over 100 million times on Google Play Store. With over 65 million monthly active users and a catalogue of over 70 million songs, Boomplay is committed to bringing everything music to Africa and taking African music to the world.

Over the years, Boomplay has displayed this commitment through its immense support for the industry in the areas of promotion, sponsorships, artist development, production and many more. The recent inclusion of its streaming data in the renowned Billboard Charts proves this commitment even further, giving African artists on the platform the chance to access similar opportunities available to their international counterparts.

Fans of both platforms will be thrilled to know that Boomplay will be featuring a Pan-African playlist called Weekly Triller Top Songs. Triller will be doing the same, featuring a weekly Boomplay-curated Pan-African playlist which can be found in the ‘Discover Music’ page on Triller.

These playlists will feature the songs that made it into the Top 30 on both platforms during the week, with Triller's list focusing on the highest level of user content creation and the songs that garnered the most engagement.

Boomplay has also created an official Triller account @boomplayofficial, and Triller will be amplifying all of the content featured on Boomplay's account, using push notifications to announce new songs and other content both within and outside of the app. To top it all off, Triller will be actively promoting high-priority artists featured on Boomplay.

“The power of this collaboration will take African music to an even wider audience and provide even greater value for users and brands,” says Joel Houenou, Triller’s Africa Strategic Partnership Director. “The icing on the cake is that Triller and Boomplay will be partnering to present live activations on the ground, starting in Nigeria and moving on to countries across the continent. These activations will give music fans a fantastic opportunity to engage with the music and the artists they love.”

Giving them a taste of things to come, the first Triller Top Songs playlist on Boomplay features Holy Father by Mayorkun and Victony; Baby Riddim by Fave; High by Adekunle Gold and Davido; Sip (Alcohol) by Joeboy; and Ozumba Mbadiwe by Reekado Banks. Other artists on the list include Bad Boy Timz, Focalistic, Timaya, Ziatan, Kizz Daniel, Larry Gaaga and many, many more.

“Triller and Boomplay are redefining the way in which African music is presented, engaging audiences in a unique way and giving artists the global platform their music deserves,” says Tosin Sorinola, Boomplay’s Director of Artist and Media Relations. “Forward-thinking collaborations like these are the way of the future and we’re proud to be able to present this level of innovation to our audiences.”

The new partnership with Boomplay is just another example of how Triller has been making waves since it launched in Africa.

“It’s our aim to empower Africa’s hottest and most original creatives by giving them a global platform to showcase their work as well as a way to connect with other creatives and leading brands,” says Houenou. “By harnessing individual and collective creativity, Triller is becoming a change agent; a vehicle for a new era in music, arts and culture.”

Triller’s call to action in everything that it does is CREATE. CONNECT. SHARE. Through the power of music and by redefining online content, it is setting out to provide a channel through which people from very different social and cultural backgrounds can find their true paths and speak out in their own voices.

About Boomplay

Boomplay is a music streaming service provided by Transsnet Music Limited. The service is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on the web via www.boomplay.com Boomplay has over 65 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), with a catalogue of over 70 million songs. The company has regional offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Cote d'Ivoire and Cameroon.

About Triller

Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. All they have to do is pick a song, select the portion of the song they want to use, snap a few takes and, with the tap of a button, they have a celebrity-quality music video starring themselves and their friends.

Triller relies solely on organic growth and has been downloaded more than 300 million times, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. In Africa, it has been embraced by a host of artists including Burna Boy, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Focalistic, Mr Eazi, Fally Ipupa, Sarkodie and DJ Cuppy plus many more.

For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillerafrica on Instagram.

About TrillerNet

TrillerNet is a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters reaching more than 350 million users worldwide.

The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps—encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms—and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching millions of additional users.

TrillerNet additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music artist “battle” platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, the leading customer engagement platform; FITE, the premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

