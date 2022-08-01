Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Nigerian artists release over a hundred songs per month. While the majority of them do not make it to the top of the digital charts, others receive a reasonable amount of airplay and/or User Generated Contents on video-sharing platforms such as TikTok, Reels, Shorts, and Triller. To the best of this writer's knowledge, this list attempts to highlight the songs released in July that were able to gain some traction across the board.

The List:

In July, Omah Lay and Burna Boy dropped new album titled 'Boy Alone' and 'Love,Damini' while Fireboy DML, Crayon and others dropped new singles. Popular music duo, P Square reunites to drop two new singles.

Before we get into the top ten Nigerian songs released in July 2022, take a look at the Top 10 Nigerian songs released in June 2022.

1. Burna Boy - Its Plenty

Damini Ogulu, a Nigerian singer, released his sixth studio album titled 'Love, Damini' on July 7, 2022. Off the album, 'It's Plenty,' produced by Jae5 and The Elements, dominated the Nigerian Apple music chart, peaking at No. 3 on the Turntable Top 100. On YouTube, it currently has over 2 million audio views.

2. Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana

Fireboy DML collaborates with label mate Asake on 'Bandana,' another single from his third studio album 'Playboy.' The song debuted at No. 66 on the Turntable Top 100 and quickly rose to No. 1. Its lyrics video has received over 2.4 million views on YouTube.

3. Omah Lay - I'm a mess

In July, Omah Lay released his highly anticipated debut album. The album produced potential hit songs such as 'I'm a mess,' which was produced by Niphkeys. The official video has received over 2 million views on YouTube.

4. P Square - Jaiye (Ihe Geme)

Paul Okoye and his twin brother, Peter Okoye, have finally reconciled. The Okoye's, best known as the pop duo P Square, return to the music scene with 'Jaiye(Ihe Geme).' On YouTube, the video has 3.2 million views.

5. Crayon - Ijo (Laba Laba)

Crayon, a Mavin Records artist, makes a breakthrough with 'Ijo (Laba Laba),' an amapiano-laced pop song produced by Sarz. With 1.8 million views on YouTube, it peaked at No. 10 on the Turntable Top 100.

6. Burna Boy - Common Person

Burna Boy returns to the list with 'Common Person,' a highlife inspired song produced by Telz, from his 'Love, Damini' album. It has 1.3 million audio views on YouTube and peaked 7 on the Turntable Top 100.

7. Iyanya - Like You ft Kizz Daniel & Davido

Iyanya returns with 'Like You' a beautifully made pop single featuring Davido and Kizz Daniel. Peaking at No. 16 on Turntable Top 100, it has 3.4million views on Youtube.

8. BNXN - Kenkele ft Wande Coal

BNXN's second single since changing his name from Buju, 'Kenkele.' On this one, he enlists the help of Wande Coal. The video, which has received over 2 million views on YouTube, is one of the top ten Nigerian songs released in July 2022.

9. Adekunle Gold - 5 Star

To wrap up his recent Australian tour following the release of the 'Catch Me If You Can' project, Adekunle Gold drops new single titled '5 Star'. The revelatory song has 179,000 audio views on Youtube peaking at No. 20 on Turntable Top 100.

10. Carterefe & Berri-Tiga - Machala

Carterefe, a Nigerian comic actor and content creator, has released a Wizkid FC anthem titled 'Machala' with help from Berri-Tiga. The song is currently number one on Apple Music's Top 100 and number two on YouTube, with over 124,000 audio views.

5 Honorable mentions: