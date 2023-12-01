Davido's 'Timeless' is the most streamed album in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

In the recently released Spotify Wrapped 2023 which collates the music data for 2023, the Afrobeats megastar achieved a landmark feat as his album 'Timeless' is ranked as the most streamed album on Spotify in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.

The record-breaking album recently earned a nomination for Best Global Album at the 2024 Grammy Nominations. Davido earned a total of three nominations in his first time getting nominated. He was nominated for Best Global Performance for 'Feel' and Best African Music Performance for 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys.

On the list of Spotify's most streamed albums in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, Davido's 'Timeless' finished top of the list ahead of Asake's 'Work of Art' and Burna Boy's 'I Told Them'.

ADVERTISEMENT

A major surprise on the list is ODUMODUBLVCK whose mixtape 'Eziokwu' is ranked at number 10.

Top 10 most streamed albums in sub-Saharan Africa on Spotify in 2023.