RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy has revealed in an interview that American R & B star Toni Braxton gets 60% of the royalties of his last single 'Last Last.' Burna Boy made this revelation when answering questions of how the single came about while appearing on a podcast.

Burna Boy, Toni Braxton
Burna Boy, Toni Braxton

The Grammy winner revealed that he always wanted to sample Toni Braxton's 2000 R&B hit, 'He Wasn’t Man Enough' and he eventually got music producer Chopsticks to make it happen.

Recommended articles

The Afrobeats megastar further revealed that although Toni Braxton gets 60% of the royalties from the single, he was fine with it as his only concern was making a great song.

The revelation caused a stir on Twitter after the video posted by @Nateusborne went viral.

Since its release, 'Last Last' has enjoyed wide success both in Nigeria and internationally and it's the song's popularity that contributed to shock the revelation generated on social media.

While Burna Boy is a successful digital artist, his live shows accounts for a huge part of his earning. And with a catalogue and statesmanship that has helped him to sell out arenas across Europe, Burna Boy wouldn't mind giving up a good part of his streaming pay if it means making great singles.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up Burna Boy [Photos]

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up Burna Boy [Photos]

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Chioma Rowland, Venita Akpofure. Temisan Emmanuel, Uti and others walked the runway at the TECNO CAMON 19 launch

Chioma Rowland, Venita Akpofure. Temisan Emmanuel, Uti and others walked the runway at the TECNO CAMON 19 launch

#PulseElection2023: 5 Nigerian celebrities that have been vocal about PVC registration

#PulseElection2023: 5 Nigerian celebrities that have been vocal about PVC registration

Ceeza Milli's 'Rated EP' is a comprehensive artistic display [Pulse Album Review]

Ceeza Milli's 'Rated EP' is a comprehensive artistic display [Pulse Album Review]

Franklyn Billions shares new single, 'Paying My Bills'

Franklyn Billions shares new single, 'Paying My Bills'

Inkblot unveils ‘The Set Up 2’ cast in new teaser

Inkblot unveils ‘The Set Up 2’ cast in new teaser

' Behold The L.A.M.B' by Loose Kaynon, AQ, MI Abaga, and Blaqbonez now available on Boomplay

' Behold The L.A.M.B' by Loose Kaynon, AQ, MI Abaga, and Blaqbonez now available on Boomplay

Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba reportedly homeless

Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba reportedly homeless

Trending

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

Tems accepting her award at the 2022 BET

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Wizkid records historic win at the 2022 BET Awards

Wizkid, Tems

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Chris Brown, Davido