The Grammy winner revealed that he always wanted to sample Toni Braxton's 2000 R&B hit, 'He Wasn’t Man Enough' and he eventually got music producer Chopsticks to make it happen.
Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'
Burna Boy has revealed in an interview that American R & B star Toni Braxton gets 60% of the royalties of his last single 'Last Last.' Burna Boy made this revelation when answering questions of how the single came about while appearing on a podcast.
The Afrobeats megastar further revealed that although Toni Braxton gets 60% of the royalties from the single, he was fine with it as his only concern was making a great song.
The revelation caused a stir on Twitter after the video posted by @Nateusborne went viral.
Since its release, 'Last Last' has enjoyed wide success both in Nigeria and internationally and it's the song's popularity that contributed to shock the revelation generated on social media.
While Burna Boy is a successful digital artist, his live shows accounts for a huge part of his earning. And with a catalogue and statesmanship that has helped him to sell out arenas across Europe, Burna Boy wouldn't mind giving up a good part of his streaming pay if it means making great singles.
