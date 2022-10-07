RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Toby Grey releases soul enchanting project '6th Sense'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising Singer and Songwriter Toby Grey has released a new project she calls '6th Sense'.

Toby Grey
Toby Grey

Artist: Toby Grey

Album Title: 6th Sense

Genre: R&B, Pop

Date of Release: October 7th, 2022

Producer: Micky G

Song Art:

Toby Grey - 6TH Sense
Toby Grey - 6TH Sense Pulse Nigeria

Length: 14 minutes 48 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Talent Tailor Company

Details/Takeaway: '6th Sense' - The term alludes to a sense in addition to the five physical INFO senses of sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch.

Toby Grey’s '6th Sense' represents a perception of self, independent from the five senses yet complementary. Her 6th sense has allowed her to ‘find herself’ beyond what anyone thinks she ought to be as a music artist.

Toby Grey is taking her audience on a journey to explore a blend of feelings, and undiluted emotions wrapped in afro-soul instrumentation, dancehall and RnB.

This talent stands out with her unique style - singing & writing in French and English language to give her fans some variety and freshness! She draws inspiration from everything and everyone around her as she perceives the world as her muse. Get familiar with this new release and unlock your 6th Sense!

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

