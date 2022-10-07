Toby Grey releases soul enchanting project '6th Sense'

Album Title: 6th Sense

Genre: R&B, Pop

Date of Release: October 7th, 2022

Producer: Micky G

Song Art:

Length: 14 minutes 48 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Talent Tailor Company

Details/Takeaway: '6th Sense' - The term alludes to a sense in addition to the five physical INFO senses of sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch.

Toby Grey’s '6th Sense' represents a perception of self, independent from the five senses yet complementary. Her 6th sense has allowed her to ‘find herself’ beyond what anyone thinks she ought to be as a music artist.

Toby Grey is taking her audience on a journey to explore a blend of feelings, and undiluted emotions wrapped in afro-soul instrumentation, dancehall and RnB.