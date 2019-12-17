Tiwa Savage and Wizkid joined several Nigerian entertainers that attended Teni Makanaki’s live concert in Lagos.

The event, which took place at the Eko Convention Centre had fans of the singer and her family members in attendance.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage were butt of jokes from Teni at her Billionaire Concert

Though Wizkid didn’t perform at the event, he sat in the audience to cheer on and support Teni all through the show.

Reekado Banks and Skibii thrilled fans at the Teni Billionaire's Concert

Teni thrilled fans and her colleagues with doses of her hit songs before she was joined on stage with other music acts.

MC Galaxy and Toke Makinwa were spotted together at the Teni Billionaire's Concert

Teni also injected her humorous side on the stage as she dished out series of skits during her performances. At some point, she found the man of her dreams, Ebube, in the audience.

Teni rocks her Billionaire concert with man of her dreams, Ebube, who was picked from the audience.

One of the highlights of the event was when Teni, dressed in the Nigerian Army uniform, joined a crop of military personnel to perform some of her songs as well as the Nigerian national anthem.

Teni Makanaki thrills fans and colleagues with a performance with an Army band. [Instagram/Black Afro Media]

Other acts that performed at the event include Zlatan Ibile, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Falz, DJ Neptune, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, T-Classic, Skibii, and Blaqbonez.

Also at the event are MC Galaxy, Toke Makinwa, BBNaija's Avala, Seyi Sodimu and Joeboy.