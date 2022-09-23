RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage joins Major League DJz & Major Lazer for new single 'Koo Koo Fun'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats megastar Tiwa Savage has joined South African DJ group Major League and global DJs Major Lazer for new Amapiano single 'Koo Koo Fun'.

Artist: Major Lazer

Song Title: Koo Koo Fun

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022

Producers: Diplo, Major League Djz, DJ Maphorisa, Stargate, Don Jazzy

Length: 3 minutes 13 seconds

Features: 2 - Major Leagues DJz, Tiwa Savage

Label: Mad Decent

Details/Takeaway: International DJ group Major Lazer has reputation forcollaborating with African artists. This time, they tapped South African DJ group Major League and Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage for an international Amapiano hit.

While the beat is flawless, Tiwa Savage's sonic terribly suffers from her inability to deliver the break beat and psychedelic sound that distinguishes South African Amapiano.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi

