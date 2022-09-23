Artist: Major Lazer
Tiwa Savage joins Major League DJz & Major Lazer for new single 'Koo Koo Fun'
Afrobeats megastar Tiwa Savage has joined South African DJ group Major League and global DJs Major Lazer for new Amapiano single 'Koo Koo Fun'.
Song Title: Koo Koo Fun
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022
Producers: Diplo, Major League Djz, DJ Maphorisa, Stargate, Don Jazzy
Length: 3 minutes 13 seconds
Features: 2 - Major Leagues DJz, Tiwa Savage
Label: Mad Decent
Details/Takeaway: International DJ group Major Lazer has reputation forcollaborating with African artists. This time, they tapped South African DJ group Major League and Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage for an international Amapiano hit.
While the beat is flawless, Tiwa Savage's sonic terribly suffers from her inability to deliver the break beat and psychedelic sound that distinguishes South African Amapiano.
