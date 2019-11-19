Artist: Tiwa Savage
Song Title: Attention
Genre: R&B, Afrobeats
Album: TBA
Date of release: November 19, 2019
Label: Universal Music Group
Producer: Black Jerzee
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: The song is built on a beat that's built to take introspect - it is of low beats per minute, and cut from the 'vibe' sound. It also laments lack of attention and tender loving care from a lover.
Thoughts: Better than '49-99' but it's still incomplete with a flat hook. However, promotion can make almost anything seem like a hit in Nigeria these days.
You can listen to the song below;