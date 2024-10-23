RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Timaya reveals the two Nigerian artists who impressed him when they collaborated

Adeayo Adebiyi

Timaya has collaborated with several Nigerian artists but two stars stand out for him.

While answering questions on working with the late singer Kefee who was a defining voice in Nigerian music in the 2000s, Timaya shared that working with her was an unforgettable experience only matched by his collaboration with BNXN.

"She was a natural talent with the voice of an Angel," Timaya said as he narrated how he was awestruck watching the late songstress record her verse and chorus of their hit collaboration 'Kokoroko' off her album 'A Piece of Me'.

In 2021, Timaya delivered one of the major hit records of the year with his collaboration 'Cold Outside' featuring BNXN.

According to the Dancehall maestro, the song was a product of a conversation he was having with BNXN FKA Buju who wasted no time in reproducing it in the studio.

"We were just talking and I said 'It's so cold outside' and went upstairs. Before I came back he had recorded the song," Timaya shared how the hit Yung Willis produced collaboration came about.

Timaya's praise for the late Kefee and BNXN is a testament to the talent of both artists, especially as the Bayelsa-born Dancehall fusing star is regarded very highly by stars in Nigerian mainstream music.

