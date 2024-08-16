ADVERTISEMENT
Timaya releases 9th album 'Gladiator', features Phyno, Olamide, Tiwa Savage

Adeayo Adebiyi

Timaya continues his legacy with 9th album 'Gladiator'.

Over a career spanning two decades, Timaya's new album 'Gladiator' stands as a testament to his relentlessness, consistency, and artistic evolution.

The album captures the essence of Timaya’s storied career, which began with the breakout success of ‘Dem Mama’ in 2005. It solidifies his place as one of Africa's most enduring and influential musicians. The album is a powerful narrative of Timaya's life, reflecting the battles he has fought and the victories he has claimed, all while staying true to his roots.

Bursting with vibrant rhythms, and infectious melodies, Gladiator is a masterful blend of dancehall, soca, Afrobeats, and hip-hop, showcasing Timaya’s versatility and his deft ability to fuse genres and make them his own seamlessly.

The 12-track album sees Timaya collaborating with the likes of Indigenous rap icon Phyno, YBNL leader Olamide, Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage, and Jamaican dancehall star Konshens, and adding a rich diversity of sounds and styles that elevate the album to new heights.

The production, spearheaded by frequent collaborator Young D (who has crafted hits for Gyptian and Davido, and industry heavyweights like Jonny Blaze with production credits across Shenseea, Mavado, Sean Paul, and Nigerian iconic producer Masterkraft, creates a lush and dynamic soundscape that perfectly complements Timaya’s storytelling throughout the album.

From the opening note on 'Gladiator', Timaya immediately draws listeners into a world where perseverance and resilience reign supreme, with each track on the album serving as a reflection of his life experiences, challenges, triumphs, and unshakeable belief in himself.

Whether it’s the energetic anthems or the more reflective numbers, Timaya’s Gladiator offers a deep and resonant look at the man behind the music and takes the listener on a journey through his life and times.

As Timaya puts it, Gladiator is “a movement, a declaration of self-belief, and a call to rise above life’s challenges”.

With this album, Timaya continues to inspire, uplift, and empower his listeners, proving once again why he remains a towering figure in African music and the global music landscape at large.

