Timaya decries high cost of promotion as music videos now cost ₦100 million

The Nigerian music industry is also feeling the high inflation with music marketing now more expensive than it has ever been. Nigerian Dancehall maestro decried the high cost of putting together a music video.

"Before we used to shoot music videos, 1.5 million. Today, 100, million, 50 million, 60 million," Timaya said.

He added that after shooting the video, artists still need to spend millions on marketing. He pointed out that the high cost of promotion has contributed to a hike in artist fees as Nigerian superstars are becoming imcreasinly expensive to book.

"That's why when you call these young guys they will tell you 50 million, 30 million because they are spending a lot of money and need to make it".

Timaya's concerns have been echoed by industry stakeholders who have complained about the increase in cost at all levels with influencers, videographers, and artists, all charging record-high fees.