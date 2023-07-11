ADVERTISEMENT
TikTok, Boomplay join forces to unleash the beats of Africa

TikTok's billion-strong community will get a chance to discover more African artists through Boomplay, providing more diversity to the musical offerings on the app.
TikTok, the leading global entertainment platform, has teamed up with Boomplay, the number one music audio streaming platform in Africa.

As music continues to diminish borders, it will bring the voices, rhythm and soul of African music to the masses.

Boomplay and Tiktok collaboration will enable music lovers and creators even greater opportunities to showcase their musical talents to a broader audience.
This collaboration will enable music lovers and creators even greater opportunities to showcase their musical talents to a broader audience.

In turn, Boomplay users will be able to access the TikTok trending playlist on the Boomplay app, making it easily accessible to keep up with the hottest African sounds across both platforms.

"Boomplay continues to expand its collaboration with global brands to offer artists creative and innovative channels to access their target audience while providing extensions of content promotion with strategic partnerships.

"We are very excited to partner with TikTok, which is one of the largest and fastest growing platforms in the entertainment tech industry, with great creative properties perfectly suited to the music community," said Paul Azumah-Ayitey, Public Relations Manager at Boomplay.

"The collaboration is aimed at creating an all-inclusive music culture that promotes diversity and creativity - giving artists more opportunities to share their unique voices with the world," said Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Programming Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok.

"By leveraging communities of both platforms, we plan to establish a symbiotic relationship where each platform's users can keep their finger on the pulse of what's hot on both platforms - from the trending sounds on TikTok to what sounds are most searched for on Boomplay."

Boomplay and Tiktok collaboration is aimed at creating an all-inclusive music culture that promotes diversity and creativity.
Weekly co-created playlists will feature the top trending songs and artists on both platforms. Ultimately, the power will be in the hands of TikTok users, whose engagement will determine who lands at the top of the TikTokPicks and BoomplayPicks each week.

"TikTok strives to be the go-to entertainment platform, investing in the music community that shapes culture and drives trends," explains Sidwaba.

“The magic of TikTok lies in the fact that it allows users to not only create but to discover and be discovered. This collaboration allows for TikTok sounds to be discovered on Boomplay, and we look forward to the potential this has in taking African music to a global audience."

