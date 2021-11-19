RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The secret about my Reminisce collaboration” - Brillsta shares 'Bullion Van' Remix recipe

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Afrobeats rising star and Trap Records Entertainment act - Brillsta talks about his recent collaboration with rapper - Reminisce on Bullion Van Remix and the process of making the jam.

The secret about my Reminisce collaboration - Brillsta shares 'Bullion Van' Remix recipe
The secret about my Reminisce collaboration” - Brillsta shares 'Bullion Van' Remix recipe

He had a lot of high praises for Reminisce as he revealed it was one of his easiest collaborations till date.

Recommended articles
The secret about my Reminisce collaboration - Brillsta shares 'Bullion Van' Remix recipe
The secret about my Reminisce collaboration” - Brillsta shares 'Bullion Van' Remix recipe Pulse Nigeria

He also revealed future projects and much more.

Watch Interview below and follow @brillstaofficial and @traprecordsentertainment for more updates.

WATCH BELOW

----

#FeaturebyBrillsta

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The secret about my Reminisce collaboration - Brillsta shares 'Bullion Van' Remix recipe

The secret about my Reminisce collaboration” - Brillsta shares 'Bullion Van' Remix recipe

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes end relationship

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes end relationship

BBNaija's Cross brags about his family’s achievements 3 months after the show

BBNaija's Cross brags about his family’s achievements 3 months after the show

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly an item

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly an item

Rapper Mocheddah welcomes baby and with hubby

Rapper Mocheddah welcomes baby and with hubby

Black Panther's T'Challa will not return to MCU - Marvel studio exec

Black Panther's T'Challa will not return to MCU - Marvel studio exec

Toke Makinwa set to launch new talk show 'Talk With Toke Makinwa'

Toke Makinwa set to launch new talk show 'Talk With Toke Makinwa'

Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate their husbands after settling rift

Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate their husbands after settling rift

Kashcoming premieres Saloo official video, Africa-wide

Kashcoming premieres Saloo official video, Africa-wide

Trending

Check out all the times that Nigerian artists won Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA)

D'Banj

The return of P Square: Nobody wins when the family feuds, but what does the future hold for the popular duo [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

What could the return of P Square mean? [BellaNaija]

Omay Lay is back with 'Free My Mind'

Omay Lay is back with 'Free My Mind.' (KeyQaad)

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' stays at No. 1 for a sixth consecutive week on the TurnTable Top 50

Joeboy - Alcohol. (emPawa)