Fiokee - 'Man' 14th January
A list of Nigerian albums released in 2022
Here is a list of Nigerian music projects to have been released in 2022.
Fave - 'Riddim 5' (EP) 20th January
Lil Frosh - 'Beyond Infinity' (EP) released 1st February
Adekunle Gold - 'Catch Me If You Can' released 4th February
Basketmouth - 'Heroscopes' released 10th February
Nneka - 'Love Supreme' released 11th February
Terry Apala - 'AARE' released 11th February
Jaywillz - 'Sunflower' (EP) released 11th February
Reekado Banks - 'Ozumba Mbadiwe' (EP) released 11th February
Asake - 'Ololade' EP released 17th February
Skales - 'Sweet Distractions' released 18th February
B.O.C Madaki & Odumodu Blvck - 'The Drop' released 18th February
Asa - 'V' released 25th February
TI Blaze - 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos' (EP) released 25th February
Hotkid - 'Andrenalin' (EP) released 25th February
Cruel Santino - 'Subaru Boys: Final Heaven' released 3rd March
Barry Jhay - 'Son of God' released 4th March
Lyta - 'Rafat' (EP) released 11th March
WurLD - 'My WorLD With U' released 11th March
Qdot - 'Orin Dafidi (Psalm)' (EP) released 13th March
Praiz - 'Reckless' released 18th March
Rema - 'Raves & Roses' released 25th March
Young Jonn - 'Love Is Not Enough' (EP) released 31st March
BOJ - 'Gbagada Express' released 22nd April
Jumabee - 'God Is Not A Man' released 6th May
Victony - 'Outlaw' (EP) released 6th May
Jess ETA - 'Playing With Fire' released 6th May
Boy Spyce - 'Boy Spyce' (EP) released 15th April
JeriQ - 'Billion Dollar Dream' released 26th May
Yung L - 'CLRS' (EP) released 27th May
Khaid - 'Diverisity' (EP) released 27th May
Brymo - 'Theta' released 27th May
Naira Marley - 'God's Timing's the Best (GTTB)' released 30th May
Simi - 'To Be Honest (TBH)' released 3rd June
Dice Ailes - 'Ladies First' (EP) released 3rd June
Sean Dampte - 'Lagos Friday, London Monday' released 6th June
Falz - 'Bahd' released 9th June
