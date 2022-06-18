RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

A list of Nigerian albums released in 2022

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here is a list of Nigerian music projects to have been released in 2022.

2022 Nigerian Albums
Fiokee - 'Man' 14th January

Fave - 'Riddim 5' (EP) 20th January

Lil Frosh - 'Beyond Infinity' (EP) released 1st February

Adekunle Gold - 'Catch Me If You Can' released 4th February

Basketmouth - 'Heroscopes' released 10th February

Nneka - 'Love Supreme' released 11th February

Terry Apala - 'AARE' released 11th February

Jaywillz - 'Sunflower' (EP) released 11th February

Reekado Banks - 'Ozumba Mbadiwe' (EP) released 11th February

Asake - 'Ololade' EP released 17th February

Skales - 'Sweet Distractions' released 18th February

B.O.C Madaki & Odumodu Blvck - 'The Drop' released 18th February

Asa - 'V' released 25th February

TI Blaze - 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos' (EP) released 25th February

Hotkid - 'Andrenalin' (EP) released 25th February

Cruel Santino - 'Subaru Boys: Final Heaven' released 3rd March

Barry Jhay - 'Son of God' released 4th March

Lyta - 'Rafat' (EP) released 11th March

WurLD - 'My WorLD With U' released 11th March

Qdot - 'Orin Dafidi (Psalm)' (EP) released 13th March

Praiz - 'Reckless' released 18th March

Rema - 'Raves & Roses' released 25th March

Young Jonn - 'Love Is Not Enough' (EP) released 31st March

BOJ - 'Gbagada Express' released 22nd April

Jumabee - 'God Is Not A Man' released 6th May

Victony - 'Outlaw' (EP) released 6th May

Jess ETA - 'Playing With Fire' released 6th May

Boy Spyce - 'Boy Spyce' (EP) released 15th April

JeriQ - 'Billion Dollar Dream' released 26th May

Yung L - 'CLRS' (EP) released 27th May

Khaid - 'Diverisity' (EP) released 27th May

Brymo - 'Theta' released 27th May

Naira Marley - 'God's Timing's the Best (GTTB)' released 30th May

Simi - 'To Be Honest (TBH)' released 3rd June

Dice Ailes - 'Ladies First' (EP) released 3rd June

Sean Dampte - 'Lagos Friday, London Monday' released 6th June

Falz - 'Bahd' released 9th June

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

