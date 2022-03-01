The Headies Award: 15th edition to take place in the United States of America

The 15th edition of Nigeria's biggest music awards, The Headies will be holding the United States of America.
This year's edition of The Headies will take place in Atlanta on Saturday, Jul 2, 2022.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
This year's edition of the award will see the introduction of a new category for music executives.
It also will have a conference and music festival.
The Headies (originally called the Hip Hop World Awards) is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.
