RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The Headies Award: 15th edition to take place in the United States of America

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

This year's edition of The Headies will take place in Atlanta on Saturday, Jul 2, 2022.

The Headies Logo
The Headies Logo

The 15th edition of Nigeria's biggest music awards, The Headies will be holding the United States of America.

Recommended articles

The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

According to the organisers of the award, this year's edition will hold in Atlanta on Saturday, July 2nd, 2020.

This year's edition of the award will see the introduction of a new category for music executives.

It also will have a conference and music festival.

The Headies (originally called the Hip Hop World Awards) is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Headies Award: 15th edition to take place in the United States of America

The Headies Award: 15th edition to take place in the United States of America

Comedian Lasisi Elenu loses mum

Comedian Lasisi Elenu loses mum

Mercy Aigbe, Mr Macaroni, others lament about gridlock on Lekki Epe expressway

Mercy Aigbe, Mr Macaroni, others lament about gridlock on Lekki Epe expressway

Van Vicker celebrates daughter on 18th birthday; says 'finally, you are an adult proper'

Van Vicker celebrates daughter on 18th birthday; says 'finally, you are an adult proper'

Morgan Freeman announces Davido's upcoming show at London's 02 arena

Morgan Freeman announces Davido's upcoming show at London's 02 arena

Brush your teeth before you give head; Juliet Ibrahim advises men and women

Brush your teeth before you give head; Juliet Ibrahim advises men and women

SPOTTED: Fireboy grabs Madonna's waist in new photos

SPOTTED: Fireboy grabs Madonna's waist in new photos

Wizkid teases Buju and Pheelz's new upcoming record

Wizkid teases Buju and Pheelz's new upcoming record

Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Cuppy to perform at the 2022 Wireless Festival in the UK

Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Cuppy to perform at the 2022 Wireless Festival in the UK

Trending

Akon tells the story of signing Sarkodie, one of Ghana's biggest talents

Sarkodie and Akon

Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover

Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover

Wizkid hypes Asa's upcoming fifth album

Asa and Wizkid make opposing music, but they have their uses.

Asa evolves timeously on, 'V' and produces her most important album [Pulse Review]

Asa - V. (TBD)