Ayra Starr, Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems nominated for 2024 MTV EMAs

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian music industry is well represented in the 2024 MTV EMAs nomination list.

For the Best New Artist, Ayra Starr will be up against Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, LE SSERAFIM, Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party, and South African star Tyla.

Tyla is also a favourite for the Best Afrobeats Act which she is nominated for alongside Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, Asake, and Ayra Starr.

All eyes will be on Tyla who made headlines after saying she represents Amapiano and doesn't make Afrobeats after winning the Best Afrobeats prize at the 2024 VMAs.

See the full nomination list below.

  • Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
  • Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
  • Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
  • Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
  • Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
  • Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
  • Charli xcx - 360
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Post Malone
  • RAYE
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift
  • Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
  • Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
  • LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
  • Peso Pluma, Anitta - BELLAKEO
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
  • Ayra Starr
  • Benson Boone
  • Chappell Roan
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • Teddy Swims
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Tyla
  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish
  • Camila Cabello
  • Charli xcx
  • Dua Lipa
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift
  • Asake
  • Ayra Starr
  • Burna Boy
  • Rema
  • Tems
  • Tyla
  • Bon Jovi
  • Coldplay
  • Green Day
  • Kings of Leon
  • Lenny Kravitz
  • Liam Gallagher
  • The Killers
  • Anitta
  • Bad Bunny
  • KAROL G
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Shakira
  • Jimin
  • Jung Kook
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • LISA
  • NewJeans
  • Stray Kids
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Hozier
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • YUNGBLUD
  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Disclosure
  • DJ Snake
  • Fred Again..
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Central Cee
  • Eminem
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Travis Scott
  • Kehlani
  • SZA
  • Tinashe
  • Tyla
  • USHER
  • Victoria Monét
  • Adele
  • Coldplay
  • Doja Cat
  • RAYE
  • Taylor Swift
  • Travis Scott
  • Ayra Starr
  • Chappell Roan
  • Coco Jones
  • Flyana Boss
  • Jessie Murph
  • Laufey
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • Mark Ambor
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims
  • The Warning
  • Victoria Monét
  • Anitta
  • Ariana Grande
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Charli xcx
  • Katy Perry
  • LISA
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Taylor Swift
  • Central Cee
  • Charli xcx
  • Chase & Status
  • Dua Lipa
  • Hozier
  • RAYE
  • Asake
  • Ayra Starr
  • Tyla
  • DBN Gogo
  • Diamond Platnumz
  • TitoM & Yuppe

Adeayo Adebiyi

