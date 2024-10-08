Ayra Starr, Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems nominated for 2024 MTV EMAs

Recommended articles
For the Best New Artist, Ayra Starr will be up against Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, LE SSERAFIM, Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party, and South African star Tyla.
Tyla is also a favourite for the Best Afrobeats Act which she is nominated for alongside Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, Asake, and Ayra Starr.
All eyes will be on Tyla who made headlines after saying she represents Amapiano and doesn't make Afrobeats after winning the Best Afrobeats prize at the 2024 VMAs.
See the full nomination list below.
Best Song
- Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
- Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best Video
- Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
- Charli xcx - 360
- Eminem - Houdini
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Artist
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Post Malone
- RAYE
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
- Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
- Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
- LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
- Peso Pluma, Anitta - BELLAKEO
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Best New
- Ayra Starr
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- LE SSERAFIM
- Teddy Swims
- The Last Dinner Party
- Tyla
Best Pop
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Camila Cabello
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats
- Asake
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
Best Rock
- Bon Jovi
- Coldplay
- Green Day
- Kings of Leon
- Lenny Kravitz
- Liam Gallagher
- The Killers
Best Latin
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Shakira
Best K-Pop
- Jimin
- Jung Kook
- LE SSERAFIM
- LISA
- NewJeans
- Stray Kids
Best Alternative
- Fontaines D.C.
- Hozier
- Imagine Dragons
- Lana Del Rey
- Twenty One Pilots
- YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Disclosure
- DJ Snake
- Fred Again..
- Swedish House Mafia
Best Hip-Hop
- Central Cee
- Eminem
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
Best R&B
- Kehlani
- SZA
- Tinashe
- Tyla
- USHER
- Victoria Monét
Best Live
- Adele
- Coldplay
- Doja Cat
- RAYE
- Taylor Swift
- Travis Scott
Best Push
- Ayra Starr
- Chappell Roan
- Coco Jones
- Flyana Boss
- Jessie Murph
- Laufey
- LE SSERAFIM
- Mark Ambor
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- The Warning
- Victoria Monét
Biggest Fans
- Anitta
- Ariana Grande
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Charli xcx
- Katy Perry
- LISA
- Nicki Minaj
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shawn Mendes
- Taylor Swift
Best UK & Ireland Act
- Central Cee
- Charli xcx
- Chase & Status
- Dua Lipa
- Hozier
- RAYE
Best African Act
- Asake
- Ayra Starr
- Tyla
- DBN Gogo
- Diamond Platnumz
- TitoM & Yuppe