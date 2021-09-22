RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The Fugees are set to visit Nigeria

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Wyclef Jean has also become a cultural staple, with several platinum records, and strong affiliations to Nigeria.

Pras Michel, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean. (BBC)

On September 21, 2021, Grammy-winning Hip-Hop/R&B supergroup, The Fugees announced an international reunion tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark 1996 album The Score.

Recommended articles

This will bring the group, consisting of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel together for the first time in 15 years. Despite only releasing two albums together, their legacy is filled with classic records, which have become a staple for sampling in Hip-Hop.

Their tour, which will be produced by Live Nation will visit 12 locations, including Lagos, Nigeria - on an unannounced date - and Ghana, on December 18, 2021.

www.instagram.com

As part of the tour, then will make stops in New York, California, Georgia, London, Paris and more.

After the group went on their first hiatus, Ms. Lauryn Hill went on an incredible early solo run, which produced the classic album, Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which won five Grammy awards in one 1999 night.

Wyclef Jean has also become a cultural staple, with several platinum records, and strong affiliations to Nigeria.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alpha P shares visuals for new single, 'Oh No'

The Fugees are set to visit Nigeria

Wizkid's 'Essence' set to become the first Nigerian record to hit platinum in the US

Uche Ogbodo says she misses having sex

'We are colleagues not friends' - Toyin Abraham clears air on frosty relationship with Funke Akindele-Bello

Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' receives ReFrame Stamp honour from Sundance

BBNaija 2021: Saga camps outside diary room following Nini's exit

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

'Sylvia' was a baptism of fire - Ekene Mekwunye recalls on film's 3rd anniversary

Trending

Wizkid talks about his new album and working with Tems

Wizkid is featured in men's magazine GQ [GQ]

Tems talks about Drake, new album, her mom and more as her 'Interference' perfomance goes viral on social media

Tems. (Apple Music)

Tems’ ‘IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE’ is a strategic experiment [Pulse EP Review]

Tems - If ORANGE WAS A PLACE. (RCA/SONY)

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ties Fela's 'Black President' as the longest running album on Billboard's World Albums chart

Wizkid says his aim is not to make music like Fela. (Info Nigeria)