The Fugees are set to visit Nigeria

This will bring the group, consisting of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel together for the first time in 15 years. Despite only releasing two albums together, their legacy is filled with classic records, which have become a staple for sampling in Hip-Hop.

Their tour, which will be produced by Live Nation will visit 12 locations, including Lagos, Nigeria - on an unannounced date - and Ghana, on December 18, 2021.

As part of the tour, then will make stops in New York, California, Georgia, London, Paris and more.

After the group went on their first hiatus, Ms. Lauryn Hill went on an incredible early solo run, which produced the classic album, Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which won five Grammy awards in one 1999 night.