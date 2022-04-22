Terri drops sophomore EP 'In Transit'

Details/Takeaway: Speaking about the inspiration behind the In Transit EP, Terri says, “I spent the past year exploring different sounds and honing my craft – this project is an account of that artistic journey, as well as my personal journey going through the different emotions of love, relationships, and romance. ‘In Transit’ is a transition from where I was musically, to where I am now, and where I'm headed. It's me thinking about where I'm coming from, acknowledging my growth, and getting closer to my goals”.