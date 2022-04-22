Artist: Terri
Terri drops sophomore EP 'In Transit'
Terri releases his second project, titled 'In Transit,' as he moves away from Wizkid's Starboy Entertainment.
Album Title: In Transit
Genre: Afro-fusion, Afro-Pop
Date of Release: April 22, 2022
Producer: Krizbeatz, Princeton, P. Priime, Runcheck,
EP Art:
Length: 17 minutes 6 seconds
Features: 1 - Mugeez
Label: Terri / ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: Speaking about the inspiration behind the In Transit EP, Terri says, “I spent the past year exploring different sounds and honing my craft – this project is an account of that artistic journey, as well as my personal journey going through the different emotions of love, relationships, and romance. ‘In Transit’ is a transition from where I was musically, to where I am now, and where I'm headed. It's me thinking about where I'm coming from, acknowledging my growth, and getting closer to my goals”.
