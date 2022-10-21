Artist: Teni
Teni X Colors Studio drops new single 'Trouble'
Afrobeats sensation Teni has premiered a new single she calls 'Trouble' on Colors studio.
Read Also
Song Title: Trouble
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: October 21th, 2022
Producer: Onaduga Yinka Reuben
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 29 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: ColorsXstudio
Details/Takeaway: Teni is known for her incredible vocals and her ability to deliver catchy melodies. For her Color's studio debut, she delivers a sensational tune that combines smooth melody and simple writing.
