Tems to perform her new single on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

The Nigerian global star is expected to perform her recently released single 'Love Me Jeje' on which she samples the classic song of the same name by Seyi Sodimu & Shaffy Bello.

Tems' upcoming performance at The Tonight Show will be her second appearance on the show after she joined Wizkid to perform their multi-award-winning collaboration 'Essence' in 2021.

The performance is part of the rollout for Tems' debut album 'Born In The Wild' which is set for release on June 7, 2024.

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Tems has released the singles 'Me & U', 'Not An Angel,' and 'Love Me Jeje' while also appearing on 'No. 1' off Tyla's self-titled debut album.

Since breaking into the international scene in 2020 courtesy of her brilliant contributions to Wizkid's 'Essence,' Tems has become one of the biggest African music stars.

Her debut album comes after several notable collaborations with Beyonce, Drake, and Future's 'Wait For U' which won her a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance.