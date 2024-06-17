ADVERTISEMENT
Tems thrills fans at the 'Born In The Wild' concert in France

Adeayo Adebiyi

Tems thrills fans in France as she continues her album tour.

For the second stop of her 'Born In The Wild' tour, Tems headlined the L’Olympia in Paris, France on June 15th, 2024 where she dazzled fans with a collection of her singles including songs from her recently released debut album.

Tems' France stop follows her first show in London where she kicked off the tour at the Eventim Apollo.

At her sold-out show in France, Tems performed songs from 'Born In The Wild' while also treating fans to songs from her catalogue. The tour marks the second stop in the over 25-city tour where she will perform in different countries across North America, Europe, and Australia.

While Tems has continued to be under the public microscope, especially on social media where her performances have attracted both praise and criticism, she continues to garner fans globally.

Ahead of the third stop of her 'Born In The Wild' tour on 4th July at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway, Tems will be aiming to add to her BET stash on June 30, 2024, at the BET Awards where she is nominated for Best Video Director and Best Gospel/Inspirational song for 'Me & U'.

Adeayo Adebiyi

