Tems thrills fans at the 'Born In The Wild' concert in France

For the second stop of her 'Born In The Wild' tour, Tems headlined the L’Olympia in Paris, France on June 15th, 2024 where she dazzled fans with a collection of her singles including songs from her recently released debut album.

Tems' France stop follows her first show in London where she kicked off the tour at the Eventim Apollo.

At her sold-out show in France, Tems performed songs from 'Born In The Wild' while also treating fans to songs from her catalogue. The tour marks the second stop in the over 25-city tour where she will perform in different countries across North America, Europe, and Australia.

While Tems has continued to be under the public microscope, especially on social media where her performances have attracted both praise and criticism, she continues to garner fans globally.