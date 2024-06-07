Tems shares the inspiration behind her debut album 'Born In The Wild'

According to Tems, the album is about discovering herself and becoming the woman she is meant to be.

"'Born in the Wild' is a story of transformation from a cocoon to a butterfly. It speaks about surviving a mental wilderness that comes with life and coming to a place where one can thrive. It's about accepting oneself and embodying the woman I was born to be. It shows the different dimensions of who Tems is and her journey from a cub to a lioness," she tells host Nandi Madiba.

On her recently released lead single 'Love Me Jeje,' the Grammy winner describes it as a record that celebrates unconditional love.

"'Love Me JeJe' is a sweet, happy song about finding unconditional love. The joy of finding a love that doesn't run out, and not settling for anything else and just basking in the sun, basking in love, in that unconditional type of love".

Pulse Nigeria

Tems' highly anticipated debut album 'Born In The Wild' has 18 tracks with guest appearances from Asake and J Cole.