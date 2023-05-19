The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems sets new record on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Tems has set a new female record on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart.

Tems sets new female record on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart
Tems sets new female record on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart

Recommended articles

The R&B star has now made history as she sets a new record for having the longest-running NO. 1 song by a female artist on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart.

This feat sees Tems top the previous records set by American megastars including Beyonce and Rihanna.

Since making an entrance into the global scene with her contributions to Wizkid's smash hit record 'Essence', Tems has gone on to achieve huge success in the UK and the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her hit single 'Free Mind' charted for multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and it has also been certified platinum by the RIAA.

Tems has appeared on collaborations with Drake, Future, and Beyonce, while also writing for Rihanna.

She's the first Nigerian female artist to win a BET and she's also the first Nigerian artist to win two BET award in one night. She's also the first female Afrobeats artist to win a Grammy when she won the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammys for her part of Future's 'Wait for U'.

Tems is also the first Nigerian artist to be nominated for the Oscar award for her contribution to writing 'Lift Me Up' off the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Everything you need to know about 'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original

Everything you need to know about 'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original

Omah Lay drops 'Soso' remix featuring Latin Popstar Ozuna

Omah Lay drops 'Soso' remix featuring Latin Popstar Ozuna

Oxlade shares new exciting single 'Ovami' featuring Flavour

Oxlade shares new exciting single 'Ovami' featuring Flavour

Saint Obi's family reacts to Zik Zulu Okafor’s allegations

Saint Obi's family reacts to Zik Zulu Okafor’s allegations

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' lands another major international deal

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' lands another major international deal

Tems sets new record on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart

Tems sets new record on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart

EeZee Conceptz Global launches 'Aka Ngozi' video by Esther Oji

EeZee Conceptz Global launches 'Aka Ngozi' video by Esther Oji

Joeboy releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Body & Soul'

Joeboy releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Body & Soul'

AMVCA treats attendees to spectacular cultural display as 2023 edition commences

AMVCA treats attendees to spectacular cultural display as 2023 edition commences

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This article analyses the Evolution of Olamide Baddo

The Evolution of Olamide

Sean Tizzle speaks on his absence from the music scene

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

Davido brings Chris Brown & Poco Lee together for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido talks about how much he charges for collaboration

If I know you I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido