Tems sets new record on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart

The R&B star has now made history as she sets a new record for having the longest-running NO. 1 song by a female artist on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart.

This feat sees Tems top the previous records set by American megastars including Beyonce and Rihanna.

Since making an entrance into the global scene with her contributions to Wizkid's smash hit record 'Essence', Tems has gone on to achieve huge success in the UK and the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her hit single 'Free Mind' charted for multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and it has also been certified platinum by the RIAA.

Tems has appeared on collaborations with Drake, Future, and Beyonce, while also writing for Rihanna.

She's the first Nigerian female artist to win a BET and she's also the first Nigerian artist to win two BET award in one night. She's also the first female Afrobeats artist to win a Grammy when she won the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammys for her part of Future's 'Wait for U'.