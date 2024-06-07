ADVERTISEMENT
Tems releases her highly anticipated debut album 'Born In The Wild'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Tems has finally released her much-awaited debut album 'Born In The Wild'.

Released on June 7, 2024, the album has 18 tracks with two interludes while featuring 2 guest appearances from Afrobeats superstar Asake and American Grammy-winning rapper J Cole.

Ahead of the album, Tems released the singles 'Me & U' which recently earned her two nominations for the 2024 BET Awards, and 'Love Me Jeje' on which she samples the song of the same name by Seyi Sodimu and Shaffy Bello.

Tems also recently performed 'Unfortunate' from the album at her NPR Tiny Desk performance and 'Love Me Jeje' at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Tems' debut album 'Born In The Wild' is her third project which comes two years after the release of her EP 'If Orange Was A Place'.

Since gaining international success after her stellar performance on Wizkid's global hit song 'Essence', Tems has become one of the fastest-rising artists globally. She has worked with several famous stars, including Beyonce, Drake, and Future which earned her a Grammy award for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Her debut album 'Born In The Wild' is a landmark point in her career as she continues to soar to global fame and success.

