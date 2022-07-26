RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems' 2020 song 'Free Mind' debuts on Billboard Hot 100

Nigerian international singing sensation Tems has scored her first solo entry on America's Billboard chart with 'Free Mind'.

Details: Rave of the moment Tems has achieved her first solo entry on the Billboard chart with 'Free Mind' which was released in 2020 as part of the singles for her EP 'For Broken Ears'.

'Free Mind' debuted at number 90 in the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100 and it's her first solo entry on the charts.

What this means for Tems: With the debut of 'Free Mind' on the Billboard Hot 100, Tems becomes the second Nigerian artist to have four entries on the revered Billboard Hot 100. She got her previous entries from guest appearances in Drake's 'Fountain', Wizkid's 'Essence', and Future's number one single 'Wait For U'.

Tems is now tied with Wizkid who was the sole record holder with Drake's global hit 'One Dance', Beyonce's 'Black Skin Girl', Chris Brown's 'Call Me Everyday', and hit single 'Essence'.

