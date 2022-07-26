Tems' 2020 song 'Free Mind' debuts on Billboard Hot 100

'Free Mind' debuted at number 90 in the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100 and it's her first solo entry on the charts.

What this means for Tems: With the debut of 'Free Mind' on the Billboard Hot 100, Tems becomes the second Nigerian artist to have four entries on the revered Billboard Hot 100. She got her previous entries from guest appearances in Drake's 'Fountain', Wizkid's 'Essence', and Future's number one single 'Wait For U'.