Details: In news reported by chart news platform Chart Data, Tems' 'Found' has surpassed 500,000 units in sales in the United States.
Tems' 'Found' set to receive RIAA plaque
Nigerian international sensation Tems is set to add another RIAA plaque to her collection with her single 'Found' surpassing over 500,000 in sales.
Recommended articles
The single features Brent Faiyaz and it was one of the songs on her EP, 'If Orange Was A Place' released in 2021.
The single is now eligible for a gold certification in the US which will be Tems' third solo certification following 'Free Mind' and 'Higher' which have both been certified gold.
Since rocketing to fame in 2020, Tems has become an international sensation who has been featured by Drake, Beyonce, and Future. She has earned platinum plaques for her contributions to Future's 'Wait For U' and Wizkid's 'Essence'.
She has been nominated for the Emmys and Oscars for her writing on 'Lift' Me Up' which is the lead soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. She also recently won a Grammy award for best melodic rap performance at the 65th Grammy awards.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng