Tems' 'Found' set to receive RIAA plaque

The single features Brent Faiyaz and it was one of the songs on her EP, 'If Orange Was A Place' released in 2021.

The single is now eligible for a gold certification in the US which will be Tems' third solo certification following 'Free Mind' and 'Higher' which have both been certified gold.

Since rocketing to fame in 2020, Tems has become an international sensation who has been featured by Drake, Beyonce, and Future. She has earned platinum plaques for her contributions to Future's 'Wait For U' and Wizkid's 'Essence'.