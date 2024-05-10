ADVERTISEMENT
Tems announces release date for her debut album 'Born In The Wild'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Tems has announced June 7 as the release date for her debut album.

Tems at the Billboard's Women in Music


Tems announced the date for her debut album on her X account on May 10, 2024, in a post in which she described the project as her "special moment'.

Ahead of the release of 'Born In The Wild' on June 7, Tems has released 3 tracks with the latest being 'Love Me Jeje' on which she samples the classic single of the same by Seyi Sodimu featuring Shaffy Bello.

Since gaining international success in 2020 after her electrifying performance on Wizkid's 'Essence', Tems has become one of the biggest music stars in Africa.

She has featured on songs with American heavyweights including Beyonce, Drake, and Future's 'Wait For U' which earned a Grammy award for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Tems also became the first Nigerian artist to earn an Oscar nomination for writing 'Lift Me Up' the soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' performed by Rihanna. The song was nominated for the Best Original Song at the 95th Oscars.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Tems shared that her debut album is about the experiences that shape who she is now. Fans will be eager to experience the different sides of Tems in the album that has been in the works for the past few years.

