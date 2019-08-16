On Thursday, August, 15, 2019, Nigerian artist and producer, Tekno was announced as one of the producers of ‘Won’t Be Late’ by Drake featuring Swae Lee.

The song was released as a double release with ‘Sextasy,’ a new single by Swae Lee, who is better known as part of the group, Rae Sremmurd. 'Sextasy' was produced by Swae Lee’s EarDrummers boss, Mike Will Made-It.

Tekno co-produced 'Wont't Be Late' with ChopsquadDJ. This comes on the heels of Tekno's comeback single, 'Agege' which features Zlatan.

You might remember that at the height of Tekno’s 2016 run in the Nigerian music industry, a picture of his meeting with Drake became the toast of social media.

For Swae Lee, the single continues his fusion sound that incorporate Caribbean sounds and afrobeats. Some of that music was felt on Swaecation and ‘Unforgettable’ his feature for French Montana. A song that showcases Swae Lee’s experimental tendencies was ‘Guatemala.’

Tongues started wagging on Wednesday that Swae Lee was going to release some work after Mike Will Made-It posted a picture from Interscope Records’ HQ with a paper titled, “Swae Lee Meeting Agenda.”

Tekno might be known more as an artist, but he is also a producer who most notably produced some his hit singles as well as ‘IF’ Davido’s 2017 smash hit.

You can listen to ‘Won’t Be Late’ below;