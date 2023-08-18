ADVERTISEMENT
Tekno announces upcoming sophomore album 'The More, The Better'

Multi-talented Afrobeats star Tekno is set to release his second album titled 'The More, The Better'.

Following his latest single release 'Peppermint,' Tekno has announced September 1, 2023, as the release date for his sophomore album he calls 'The More, The Better'.

The album will include the already-released 'Peace of Mind' and the newly-released single 'Peppermint.'

During a recent conversation with Afrobeats Intelligence, Tekno revealed that he experienced nine months of voice loss caused by acid reflux. Following vocal cord surgery, he also navigated a challenging label deal that demotivated his musical pursuits.

'The More, The Better' is coming three years after Tekno released his debut album 'Old Romance' which delivered the hit single 'Enjoy'.

In his sophomore album, Tekno would be aiming to roll back the years and show he's still the hitmaker that had listeners eating from his palms.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

