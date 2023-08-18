Tekno announces upcoming sophomore album 'The More, The Better'

Following his latest single release 'Peppermint,' Tekno has announced September 1, 2023, as the release date for his sophomore album he calls 'The More, The Better'.

The album will include the already-released 'Peace of Mind' and the newly-released single 'Peppermint.'

During a recent conversation with Afrobeats Intelligence, Tekno revealed that he experienced nine months of voice loss caused by acid reflux. Following vocal cord surgery, he also navigated a challenging label deal that demotivated his musical pursuits.

'The More, The Better' is coming three years after Tekno released his debut album 'Old Romance' which delivered the hit single 'Enjoy'.