Artist: Teezee
Teezee & Cruel Santino combine for new single, 'Manhattan'
Alternative music star Teezee has linked up with Cruel Santino for a new single titled 'Manhattan'.
Song Title: Manhattan
Genre: Alternative
Date of Release: December 9th, 2022
Producer: KillBeatz
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 41 seconds
Features: 1 - Cruel Santino
Label: Native Records
Details/Takeaway: Alternative music power houses Teezee and Cruel Santino combine for this new tune that showcases another exciting side of Alternative music.
