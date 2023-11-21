Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd break multiple BBMAs records

Drake extended his record as the most awarded artist in the BMAs history, however, Taylor Swift not only extended her record as the most awarded female artist ever, but she also tied Drake’s record and joined him as the most awarded artist of all time - Swift and Drake both won 39 BMAs throughout their careers.

Bad Bunny extended his record as the most awarded artist in the Top Latin Artist category, while The Weeknd increased his numbers in the rankings of the most awarded artists of all time.

Many records were also broken by country artists since this marked the first time that a country artist won in the Top New Artist (Zach Bryan) and Top Male Artist (Morgan Wallen) categories!

ADVERTISEMENT

See the multiple records broken at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards as compiled by VegasInsider.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift tied Drake’s record for the most overall wins at the BMAs after winning 10 awards at the 2023 ceremony - before the ceremony, she had amassed 29 Billboard Music Awards and Drake had won 34 awards, but he won additional 5 in 2023, bringing them to a tie of 39 total wins

tied Drake’s record for the most overall wins at the BMAs after winning 10 awards at the 2023 ceremony - before the ceremony, she had amassed 29 Billboard Music Awards and Drake had won 34 awards, but he won additional 5 in 2023, bringing them to a tie of 39 total wins Taylor Swift extended her record as the most awarded female artist in the BMAs history with 39 total wins (the closest female artist to Taylor Swift at the BMAs is Adele with 18 wins)

extended her record as the most awarded female artist in the BMAs history with 39 total wins (the closest female artist to Taylor Swift at the BMAs is Adele with 18 wins) Taylor Swift equaled Drake’s record as the most awarded artist in the Best Artist category (this was her 3rd win), and she also broke her tie with Adele (who won 2 times) and become the sole holder of the record for the female artist with the most wins in the Best Artist category

equaled Drake’s record as the most awarded artist in the Best Artist category (this was her 3rd win), and she also broke her tie with Adele (who won 2 times) and become the sole holder of the record for the female artist with the most wins in the Best Artist category Taylor Swift extended her record as the most awarded artist in the Top Female Artist category (this was her 5th win)

extended her record as the most awarded artist in the Top Female Artist category (this was her 5th win) Taylor Swift extended her record as the most awarded artist in the Top Billboard 200 Artist category (this was her 6th win); Swift also tied Drake as the artist with the most consecutive wins in the Top Billboard 200 Artist category - she won in 2021, 2022 and 2023, making it her 3rd win in a row

DRAKE

Drake extended his record as the most awarded artist in the BMAs history as well as the most awarded male artist ever - he had won 34 awards in the past, winning additional 5 trophies in 2023, thus bringing his total to 39

extended his record as the most awarded artist in the BMAs history as well as the most awarded male artist ever - he had won 34 awards in the past, winning additional 5 trophies in 2023, thus bringing his total to 39 Drake extended his record as the most awarded artist in the Top Rap Artist category (this was his 5th win in the category) as well as the Top Rap Male Artists (this was his 3rd win in the category)

extended his record as the most awarded artist in the Top Rap Artist category (this was his 5th win in the category) as well as the Top Rap Male Artists (this was his 3rd win in the category) Drake extended his record for the most wins in the Top Rap Album category (he won his fourth trophy for “Her Loss”) and thus broke his tie with Eminem, who won 3 times in this category (*if counted together with 2002’s Top Hip-Hop/ R&B Album Category where Eminem won for “The Eminem Show”)

ADVERTISEMENT

COUNTRY RECORDS

Zach Bryan became the first country artist to win in the Top New Artist category (*at one point, there was a Top New Country Artist Award at the BMAs, so this applies to the overall Top New Artist awarded regardless of a genre)

became the first country artist to win in the Top New Artist category (*at one point, there was a Top New Country Artist Award at the BMAs, so this applies to the overall Top New Artist awarded regardless of a genre) Morgan Wallen became the first country artist to win in the Top Male Artist category

became the first country artist to win in the Top Male Artist category Morgan Wallen became the first country artist to win in the Top Streaming Songs Artist category

LATIN ARTISTS RECORDS

Bad Bunny extended his record for the most wins in the Best Latin Artist category (this is his 4th win) as well as the most consecutive wins in the category (he has won for the past 4 years)

extended his record for the most wins in the Best Latin Artist category (this is his 4th win) as well as the most consecutive wins in the category (he has won for the past 4 years) "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma became the first song by a Mexican / Mexican-American artist to win in the Top Latin Song category

by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma became the first song by a Mexican / Mexican-American artist to win in the Top Latin Song category Fuerza Regida became the first Mexican American group to ever win in the Top Duo/Group category

OTHER RECORD HIGHLIGHTS

ADVERTISEMENT