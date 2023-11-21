ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd break multiple BBMAs records

Adeayo Adebiyi

Records broken at the 2023 BBMAs.

Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd break multiple BBMAs records
Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd break multiple BBMAs records

Recommended articles

Drake extended his record as the most awarded artist in the BMAs history, however, Taylor Swift not only extended her record as the most awarded female artist ever, but she also tied Drake’s record and joined him as the most awarded artist of all time - Swift and Drake both won 39 BMAs throughout their careers.

Bad Bunny extended his record as the most awarded artist in the Top Latin Artist category, while The Weeknd increased his numbers in the rankings of the most awarded artists of all time.

Many records were also broken by country artists since this marked the first time that a country artist won in the Top New Artist (Zach Bryan) and Top Male Artist (Morgan Wallen) categories!

ADVERTISEMENT

See the multiple records broken at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards as compiled by VegasInsider.

  • Taylor Swift tied Drake’s record for the most overall wins at the BMAs after winning 10 awards at the 2023 ceremony - before the ceremony, she had amassed 29 Billboard Music Awards and Drake had won 34 awards, but he won additional 5 in 2023, bringing them to a tie of 39 total wins
  • Taylor Swift extended her record as the most awarded female artist in the BMAs history with 39 total wins (the closest female artist to Taylor Swift at the BMAs is Adele with 18 wins) 
  • Taylor Swift equaled Drake’s record as the most awarded artist in the Best Artist category (this was her 3rd win), and she also broke her tie with Adele (who won 2 times) and become the sole holder of the record for the female artist with the most wins in the Best Artist category
  • Taylor Swift extended her record as the most awarded artist in the Top Female Artist category (this was her 5th win) 
  • Taylor Swift extended her record as the most awarded artist in the Top Billboard 200 Artist category (this was her 6th win); Swift also tied Drake as the artist with the most consecutive wins in the Top Billboard 200 Artist category - she won in 2021, 2022 and 2023, making it her 3rd win in a row
  • Drake extended his record as the most awarded artist in the BMAs history as well as the most awarded male artist ever - he had won 34 awards in the past, winning additional 5 trophies in 2023, thus bringing his total to 39
  • Drake extended his record as the most awarded artist in the Top Rap Artist category (this was his 5th win in the category) as well as the Top Rap Male Artists (this was his 3rd win in the category)
  • Drake extended his record for the most wins in the Top Rap Album category (he won his fourth trophy for “Her Loss”) and thus broke his tie with Eminem, who won 3 times in this category (*if counted together with 2002’s Top Hip-Hop/ R&B Album Category where Eminem won for “The Eminem Show”)
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Zach Bryan became the first country artist to win in the Top New Artist category (*at one point, there was a Top New Country Artist Award at the BMAs, so this applies to the overall Top New Artist awarded regardless of a genre)
  • Morgan Wallen became the first country artist to win in the Top Male Artist category
  • Morgan Wallen became the first country artist to win in the Top Streaming Songs Artist category
  • Bad Bunny extended his record for the most wins in the Best Latin Artist category (this is his 4th win) as well as the most consecutive wins in the category (he has won for the past 4 years)
  • "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma became the first song by a Mexican / Mexican-American artist to win in the Top Latin Song category
  • Fuerza Regida became the first Mexican American group to ever win in the Top Duo/Group category
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Lauren Daigle extended her record as the most awarded artist in the Top Christian Artist category (this was her 4th win) 
  • Brandon Lake became the first artist to win for a second time in the Top Christian Song category
  • The Weeknd increased his numbers in the rankings of the most awarded artists in the BMAs history - after winning 2 awards in 2023, The Weeknd is the fourth most awarded artist of all time with 22 total wins after Taylor Swift, Drake and Justin Bieber.
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Qing Madi displays impressive talent on her debut EP

Qing Madi displays impressive talent on her debut EP

BBNaija's Doyin urges parents to be open with their children about sex

BBNaija's Doyin urges parents to be open with their children about sex

You're accountable - BBNaija's Bam Bam reacts to Snoop Dogg's deleted post

You're accountable - BBNaija's Bam Bam reacts to Snoop Dogg's deleted post

Davido set to thrill fans at Eagle Square in Abuja after successful AWAY concert in Atlanta

Davido set to thrill fans at Eagle Square in Abuja after successful AWAY concert in Atlanta

A$AP Rocky headed for trial after being accused of shooting ex-friend A$AP Relli

A$AP Rocky headed for trial after being accused of shooting ex-friend A$AP Relli

Sammie Okposo Memorial Praise Party set to hold in Houston

Sammie Okposo Memorial Praise Party set to hold in Houston

Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd break multiple BBMAs records

Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd break multiple BBMAs records

Fans react as Snoop Dogg discloses what he meant by 'quitting smoking'

Fans react as Snoop Dogg discloses what he meant by 'quitting smoking'

Wizkid is interested in love scenes and action roles

Wizkid is interested in love scenes and action roles

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

A Pulse review of Presido La Pluto' by Afrobeats star Shallipopi

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'

Rema is the youngest African artist to sell out O2 Arena

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R