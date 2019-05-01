Following his viral online publicity last year while serving customers at the store through rap music, the organization decided to invest in this talent, to produce and release 4 new songs for the Nigerian audience.

This commitment by Cold Stone Creamery, has further reinforced its mission as an organization, to continuously invest in its staff members through trainings, employee reward/recognitions, talent growth and promotion from within.

Commenting on this achievement, Cold Stone Creamery staff and artist SOLEXC said “I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from my employer and colleagues, it’s been an amazing experience for me and I am grateful. This investment is a huge one and it is particularly thrilling that Cold Stone Creamery is helping me bring my dream as a music artist to life. So far, I have recorded 4 songs including 1 music video produced by renowned music producer Patrick Elis and directed by talented artist & director Eva Alordiah, which was fully funded by my employer Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria. I want to say thank you and I look forward to putting a smile on people’s faces with my music just as I do when selling yummy and delicious Cold Stone Creamery ice cream”.

Bimpe Olanrewaju, Marketing Manager, Cold Stone Creamery said “Being part of SOLEXC’s success story gives us all the joy in the world. SOLEXC has continued to bring happiness to our customers with his dedicated service and we are very proud to nurture his talent as a music artist. Part of what we stand for as an organization is investing in our people to reach unlimited heights. We won’t stop till we are all great” she added.

SOLEXC made his debut performance last year, sharing the music stage with top Nigerian artists including Teniola at Eat’N’Go’s gala in December.

He remains a Cold Stone Creamery staff and continues to serve customers with the finest and freshest ice cream, cakes, and shakes made with only the highest quality ingredients. Click ﻿here﻿ to watch his full video.

