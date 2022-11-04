Artist: Suté Iwar
Suté Iwar and Wurld join forces for new single 'Judah Lion'
Talented artist Suté Iwar has released a new single titled 'Judah Lion' which features Alternative act Wurld.
Song Title: Judah Lion
Genre: Alternative
Date of Release: November 4th, 2022
Producers: Suté Iwar
Length: 3 minutes 38 seconds
Features: 1 - Wurld
Label: Outer South
Details/Takeaway: ‘Judah Lion’ is an ethereal homage to a love interest and an exclamation of wonder at her beauty. Drowned in bitter-sweet emotion, laden with reverb and cavernous space, its skittering, almost lazy beat, produced by Suté, gives way to impossible swing and heart-wrenching polymelodies.
