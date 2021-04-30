Mayorkun, Teni, Joeboy, YKB and Terri feature on Laycon's debut album, 'Shall We Begin'

A follow up to his April 2020 “Who Is Laycon” EP, which garnered over 40M+ streams across all streaming platforms, “….Shall we begin…” boasts of a stellar tracklist featuring hit makers Mayorkun, Joeboy, Teni and YKB.

The star shows off his versatility in his debut album, rapping and singing on 12 infectious tunes that are sure to become soundtracks of the summer.

Artist: Laycon

Album Title: ….Shall we begin…

Genre: Trap, Hip-Hop, Emo, R&B, Afro-swing, Afro-fusion, Afro-pop

Date of Release: April 30, 2021

Producers: Telz

Album Art:

Length: 12 songs, 32 minutes

Features: 5 - Mayorkun, Teni, Joeboy, Terri and YKB

Tracklist: Swipe >>>

Pulse Nigeria

Label: Fierce Nation/OneRPM

Singles: 2 - Wagwan , Fall For Me

Details: The rapper shows off his flow and lyrical dexterity on a debut album that promises to cement his place in the music industry.

When asked to comment on his music style, he said, "I diversify my creativity as much as I can and strive to get more versatile. I rap, sing and also play instruments."

Pulse Nigeria

His consistency and creativity got him noticed by several record labels and in late 2018 he got signed to Fierce Nation Entertainment.

The 12 tracks, opening with a tone setting intro 'And So She Spoke,' moving into a godlike embodiment in 'God Body,' bragalicious verses in 'Verified,' relationship commentary with 'All Over Me,' feel good song 'Wagwan,' a dedication to love with 'Kele,' stellar focus in 'Jeje,' relaying his experience as a sexual enthusiast in 'BamBam' a tale from 2 perspectives in 'Want You Back,' a stern warning in 'Fall For Me', a tribute to the grind with 'My Lane,' and closing with and 'So They Spoke' is a fiery collection of eclectic sounds over banging beats, with something on the album for everyone.

Pulse Nigeria

Already ahead of the curve, Laycon has released stunning and colourful visuals for hit track 'Fall For Me' ft YKB off the album, which can be viewed here.

You can keep up with @itsLaycon on all social media platforms as he has major announcements in store! He also has a YouTube channel and a label.