Adekunle Gold replies his detractors on new single, 'It Is What It Is'
Hilariously he sings that, "Some people are worse than pandemic..."
Date: April 29, 2021
Song Title: it Is What It Is
Artist: Adekunle Gold
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: TBD
Album: Afro-pop Vol. 2
Video Director: TBD
Label: EMI
You can play the song below;
