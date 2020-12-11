Details/Takeaway: After years of teasers and postponement, Tekno is finally out with his debut album. It is conceptualized around a love story; from encounter, to wash, wedding, wedding night, honeymoon and marriage.
It's art curiously borrows from biblical references to Adam and Eve in the garden of Eden.
Artist: Tekno
Album Title: Old Romance
Genre: Afro-pop, Amapiano, Gqom, Pop, Afro-fusion,
Date of Release: December 11, 2020
Producers: Spax, Tekno, Selebobo, Killertunes, Masterkraft
Album Art:
Length: 14 songs, 40 minutes
Features: 0
Tracklist:
Singles: 0
Label: Universal Music Group
You can stream the album HERE.