Soft releases new EP, 'Vibrations'

Motolani Alake

In 2019, Soft launched onto the stage off Danagog and released 'Money,' which later got a remix with Wizkid.

Soft - Vibration (Ziiki)
Soft - Vibration (Ziiki)

Artist: Soft

Album Title: Vibrations

Genre: Afro-pop, Dancehall, Reggae-Fusion

Date of Release: November 26, 2021

Producers: Ozedikus, 1da Banton, Blaisebeatz, SKBaddest, BeatbyWay

Album Art:

Soft - Vibration (Ziiki)
Soft - Vibration (Ziiki) Pulse Nigeria

Length: TBD

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Soft - Vibration (Ziiki)
Soft - Vibration (Ziiki) Pulse Nigeria

Label: Ziiki Media

Singles: 1 - Rock

Details/Takeaway: In 2019, Soft launched onto the stage off Danagog and released 'Money,' which later got a remix with Wizkid. He's slowed down, but he's back with his debut EP.

This one promises to be interesting.

You can stream the EP HERE.

