Artist: Soft
Soft releases new EP, 'Vibrations'
In 2019, Soft launched onto the stage off Danagog and released 'Money,' which later got a remix with Wizkid.
Album Title: Vibrations
Genre: Afro-pop, Dancehall, Reggae-Fusion
Date of Release: November 26, 2021
Producers: Ozedikus, 1da Banton, Blaisebeatz, SKBaddest, BeatbyWay
Album Art:
Length: TBD
Features: 0
Tracklist:
Label: Ziiki Media
Singles: 1 - Rock
Details/Takeaway: In 2019, Soft launched onto the stage off Danagog and released 'Money,' which later got a remix with Wizkid. He's slowed down, but he's back with his debut EP.
This one promises to be interesting.
You can stream the EP HERE.
