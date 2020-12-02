On December 1, 2020, Grammy-nominated Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti and his son Made Kuti announced their new joint double album 'Legacy +' and two new songs. Legacy + will feature Femi’s album Stop the Hate and Made’s album For(e)ward.

The double album is set to be released February 5, 2021 via Partisan. Both albums were produced by Sodi Marciszewer, who worked on Fela’s last six albums.

Made attended the same London School of Music as his dad and uncle, Seun. After an intense test from his Dad, he started touring with his Dad's band. At the 2019 Felabration, Made, Femi and Seun serenaded the crowd with an immense saxophone section.

As reported by Pitchfork, Made plays bass, alto saxophone, and percussion on 'Stop the Hate' and is responsible for all the instrumentation on his own 'For(e)ward.'

You can 'Your Enemy' by Made below;

You can play 'Pa Pa Pa' by Femi Kuti below;