Artist: Omah Lay

Album Title: What Have We Done

Genre: Afro-pop, Reggae-Fusion, Afro-swing, R&B

Date of Release: November 20, 2020

Producers: Bizzouch, Tuzi, Tempoe,

Album Art:

Omah Lay - What Have We Done. (Keyqaad)

Length: 5 songs, 14 minutes

Features: 1 - 6lack

Tracklist:

Label: Keyqaad/SIRE/Warner

Singles: 0

Details/Takeaway: The EP is a follow-up to the successful Get Layd. It is also Omah Lay's first under Warner Music Group, to which he recently signed.

