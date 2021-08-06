Details/Takeaway: Fresh off releasing an R&B EP and a video for her brilliant song, 'Ryde,' Niniola returns with an Amapiano single.
Niniola returns with Amapiano record, 'Too Sweet (O Dun)'
Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.
It alludes to the sex appeal of a nameless woman.
Artist: Niniola
Song Title: Too Sweet (O Dun)
Genre: Amapiano
Album: TBD
Date of release: August 6, 2021
Label: Naija Review
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
