Niniola returns with Amapiano record, 'Too Sweet (O Dun)'

Motolani Alake

Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.

Niniola set to release new EP in March. (Twitter/OfficialNiniola)

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off releasing an R&B EP and a video for her brilliant song, 'Ryde,' Niniola returns with an Amapiano single.

It alludes to the sex appeal of a nameless woman.

Artist: Niniola

Song Title: Too Sweet (O Dun)

Genre: Amapiano

Album: TBD

Date of release: August 6, 2021

Label: Naija Review

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

Too Sweet (O Dun)

